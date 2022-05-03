Wall Street Pummels Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) After Recent Earnings Report

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) went up by 2.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.70. The company’s stock price has collected -11.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Deutsche Bank Surprises With Profitable Quarter. The Stock Is Up.

Is It Worth Investing in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE :DB) Right Now?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DB is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.42, which is $1.35 above the current price. DB currently public float of 1.96B and currently shorts hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DB was 7.75M shares.

DB’s Market Performance

DB stocks went down by -11.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.32% and a quarterly performance of -27.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.76% for DB stocks with a simple moving average of -21.06% for the last 200 days.

DB Trading at -16.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -23.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB fell by -11.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.67. In addition, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft saw -19.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 0.20 for asset returns.