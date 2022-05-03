Wall Street Pummels Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) After Recent Earnings Report

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) went up by 8.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.56. The company’s stock price has collected -6.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ :CETX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CETX is at 2.35.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.75. CETX currently public float of 19.03M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CETX was 165.58K shares.

CETX’s Market Performance

CETX stocks went down by -6.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.47% and a quarterly performance of -43.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.48% for Cemtrex Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.53% for CETX stocks with a simple moving average of -56.72% for the last 200 days.

CETX Trading at -31.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CETX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.84%, as shares sank -33.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CETX fell by -6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5225. In addition, Cemtrex Inc. saw -49.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CETX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.27 for the present operating margin

+39.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cemtrex Inc. stands at +1.09. Equity return is now at value -41.50, with -19.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.