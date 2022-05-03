Wall Street Pummels Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) After Recent Earnings Report

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) went down by -2.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.38. The company’s stock price has collected -3.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE :AGI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGI is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Alamos Gold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.14, which is $3.0 above the current price. AGI currently public float of 390.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGI was 4.03M shares.

AGI’s Market Performance

AGI stocks went down by -3.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.98% and a quarterly performance of 10.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for Alamos Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.30% for AGI stocks with a simple moving average of -1.82% for the last 200 days.

AGI Trading at -7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -12.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.40. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw -1.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+33.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at -8.10. Equity return is now at value -4.60, with -3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.