Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) went down by -23.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.08. The company’s stock price has collected -26.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :TARS) Right Now?

TARS currently public float of 14.84M and currently shorts hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TARS was 42.28K shares.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

TARS’s Market Performance

TARS stocks went down by -26.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.77% and a quarterly performance of -30.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.12% for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.79% for TARS stocks with a simple moving average of -37.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TARS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TARS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TARS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TARS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $40 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TARS reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for TARS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to TARS, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

TARS Trading at -21.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TARS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares sank -18.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TARS fell by -26.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.97. In addition, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -37.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TARS starting from Ackermann Michael, who sale 5,833 shares at the price of $24.68 back on Dec 01. After this action, Ackermann Michael now owns 1,204,016 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $143,934 using the latest closing price.

Azamian Bobak R., the President and CEO of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,833 shares at $24.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Azamian Bobak R. is holding 1,204,106 shares at $144,167 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TARS

Equity return is now at value -7.70, with -7.20 for asset returns.