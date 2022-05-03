Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) went down by -7.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.72. The company’s stock price has collected -18.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ :SHEN) Right Now?

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 118.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHEN is at 0.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.67, which is $4.67 above the current price. SHEN currently public float of 48.02M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHEN was 278.02K shares.

SHEN’s Market Performance

SHEN stocks went down by -18.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.87% and a quarterly performance of -18.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.70% for SHEN stocks with a simple moving average of -29.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHEN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SHEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHEN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2022.

BWS Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHEN reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $26.25. The rating they have provided for SHEN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to SHEN, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

SHEN Trading at -16.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares sank -22.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHEN fell by -18.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.97. In addition, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company saw -26.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHEN starting from Heimbach David L, who sale 5,331 shares at the price of $50.34 back on Jun 10. After this action, Heimbach David L now owns 0 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, valued at $268,356 using the latest closing price.

Whitaker Thomas A, the VP – Corporate Development of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, sale 6,627 shares at $50.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Whitaker Thomas A is holding 31,449 shares at $335,403 based on the most recent closing price.