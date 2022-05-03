Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) went down by -3.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.33. The company’s stock price has collected -6.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX :PLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLG is at 1.79.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.08. PLG currently public float of 59.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLG was 1.08M shares.

PLG’s Market Performance

PLG stocks went down by -6.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.12% and a quarterly performance of -1.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.20% for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.53% for PLG stocks with a simple moving average of -29.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLG

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLG reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for PLG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 07th, 2013.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLG, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on January 23rd of the previous year.

PLG Trading at -24.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -27.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLG fell by -6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9340. In addition, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLG

Equity return is now at value -106.20, with -23.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.