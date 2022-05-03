OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) went up by 3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s stock price has collected -6.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ :OPK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPK is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for OPKO Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.88, which is $4.08 above the current price. OPK currently public float of 409.90M and currently shorts hold a 10.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPK was 4.08M shares.

OPK’s Market Performance

OPK stocks went down by -6.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.60% and a quarterly performance of -10.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.88% for OPKO Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.65% for OPK stocks with a simple moving average of -24.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPK

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPK reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for OPK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Overweight” to OPK, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

OPK Trading at -14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -20.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPK fell by -6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, OPKO Health Inc. saw -41.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPK starting from FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $3.04 back on Mar 14. After this action, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL now owns 194,756,694 shares of OPKO Health Inc., valued at $106,317 using the latest closing price.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the CEO & Chairman of OPKO Health Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $3.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL is holding 194,721,694 shares at $312,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for OPKO Health Inc. stands at -1.70. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.