NextDecade Corporation (NEXT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) went up by 10.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.81. The company’s stock price has collected 1.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ :NEXT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEXT is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for NextDecade Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.50. NEXT currently public float of 119.31M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEXT was 1.52M shares.

NEXT’s Market Performance

NEXT stocks went up by 1.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.80% and a quarterly performance of 179.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 180.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.59% for NextDecade Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.50% for NEXT stocks with a simple moving average of 76.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEXT reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for NEXT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 01st, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to NEXT, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

NEXT Trading at 26.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares sank -11.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +151.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.29. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw 116.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -118.60, with -17.90 for asset returns.