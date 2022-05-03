Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) went down by -3.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.17. The company’s stock price has collected -2.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/26/22 that Lyft, Unilever, JLL and dozens more companies want Congress to break stalemate on clean energy before midterm elections

Is It Worth Investing in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ :LOGI) Right Now?

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOGI is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Logitech International S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

LOGI currently public float of 166.45M and currently shorts hold a 6.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOGI was 929.98K shares.

LOGI’s Market Performance

LOGI stocks went down by -2.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.08% and a quarterly performance of -20.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.90% for Logitech International S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.96% for LOGI stocks with a simple moving average of -25.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOGI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LOGI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LOGI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $107 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOGI reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for LOGI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to LOGI, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

LOGI Trading at -11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOGI fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.78. In addition, Logitech International S.A. saw -19.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOGI starting from Harnett Samantha, who sale 1,320 shares at the price of $74.24 back on Mar 21. After this action, Harnett Samantha now owns 18,709 shares of Logitech International S.A., valued at $97,997 using the latest closing price.

Olmstead Nathan, the Chief Financial Officer of Logitech International S.A., sale 1,858 shares at $130.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Olmstead Nathan is holding 65,100 shares at $241,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOGI

Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 18.90 for asset returns.