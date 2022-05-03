Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) went down by -4.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.48. The company’s stock price has collected -9.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE :CPE) Right Now?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPE is at 2.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Callon Petroleum Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $82.81, which is $29.86 above the current price. CPE currently public float of 33.08M and currently shorts hold a 18.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPE was 2.02M shares.

CPE’s Market Performance

CPE stocks went down by -9.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.18% and a quarterly performance of -1.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.27% for Callon Petroleum Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.91% for CPE stocks with a simple moving average of -1.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPE stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CPE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $80 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPE reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for CPE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to CPE, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

CPE Trading at -15.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares sank -21.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPE fell by -9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.21. In addition, Callon Petroleum Company saw 3.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPE starting from Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $62.00 back on Apr 18. After this action, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. now owns 5,935,002 shares of Callon Petroleum Company, valued at $12,399,037 using the latest closing price.

BPP HoldCo LLC, the Former 10% Owner of Callon Petroleum Company, sale 200,000 shares at $62.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that BPP HoldCo LLC is holding 5,935,002 shares at $12,399,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPE

Equity return is now at value 33.80, with 7.60 for asset returns.