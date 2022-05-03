Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Under Armour Inc. (UAA)?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.28. The company’s stock price has collected -1.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/24/22 that Why Under Armour Stock Could Be a Slam Dunk

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE :UAA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAA is at 1.27.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

UAA currently public float of 406.74M and currently shorts hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAA was 6.59M shares.

UAA’s Market Performance

UAA stocks went down by -1.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.52% and a quarterly performance of -17.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.83% for Under Armour Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.76% for UAA stocks with a simple moving average of -23.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAA reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for UAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to UAA, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

UAA Trading at -4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.95. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -26.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 7.30 for asset returns.