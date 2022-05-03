Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.76.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE :HMY) Right Now?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HMY is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

HMY currently public float of 433.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HMY was 8.14M shares.

HMY’s Market Performance

HMY stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.69% and a quarterly performance of 13.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.71% for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.50% for HMY stocks with a simple moving average of 2.61% for the last 200 days.

HMY Trading at -13.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -21.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.51. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited saw -0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.40 for asset returns.