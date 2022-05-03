Is Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) a Keeper?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.57. The company’s stock price has collected -5.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ :HUT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUT is at 2.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Hut 8 Mining Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.80. HUT currently public float of 151.54M and currently shorts hold a 5.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUT was 7.42M shares.

HUT’s Market Performance

HUT stocks went down by -5.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.97% and a quarterly performance of -37.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.82% for Hut 8 Mining Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.48% for HUT stocks with a simple moving average of -52.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUT

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUT reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for HUT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to HUT, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

HUT Trading at -28.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.57%, as shares sank -33.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUT fell by -5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, Hut 8 Mining Corp. saw -52.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.93 for the present operating margin

+43.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stands at -41.84. Equity return is now at value -15.60, with -14.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.96.