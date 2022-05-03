Is HEXO Corp. (HEXO) a Keeper?

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) went down by -2.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.55. The company’s stock price has collected -1.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ :HEXO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HEXO is at 2.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for HEXO Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.60. HEXO currently public float of 334.60M and currently shorts hold a 11.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HEXO was 7.88M shares.

HEXO’s Market Performance

HEXO stocks went down by -1.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.28% and a quarterly performance of -28.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.80% for HEXO Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.22% for HEXO stocks with a simple moving average of -72.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEXO

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEXO reach a price target of $0.53, previously predicting the price at $1.07. The rating they have provided for HEXO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

HEXO Trading at -27.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares sank -33.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEXO fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4866. In addition, HEXO Corp. saw -42.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HEXO

Equity return is now at value -131.70, with -80.60 for asset returns.