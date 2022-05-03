Is Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) a Keeper?

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) went up by 7.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $368.90. The company’s stock price has collected -10.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/20/22 that Coinbase’s NFT Platform Is Live. Why It May Not Move The Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ :COIN) Right Now?

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Coinbase Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $280.45, which is $151.71 above the current price. COIN currently public float of 169.99M and currently shorts hold a 4.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COIN was 4.50M shares.

COIN’s Market Performance

COIN stocks went down by -10.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.09% and a quarterly performance of -36.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.21% for Coinbase Global Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.79% for COIN stocks with a simple moving average of -48.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COIN reach a price target of $360, previously predicting the price at $440. The rating they have provided for COIN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to COIN, setting the target price at $377 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

COIN Trading at -27.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares sank -35.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -10.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.13. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw -51.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Grewal Paul, who sale 1,207 shares at the price of $173.87 back on Feb 25. After this action, Grewal Paul now owns 36,306 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $209,864 using the latest closing price.

Chatterjee Surojit, the Chief Product Officer of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $253.41 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Chatterjee Surojit is holding 84 shares at $2,534,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.24 for the present operating margin

+83.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc. stands at +39.50. Equity return is now at value 68.40, with 19.40 for asset returns.