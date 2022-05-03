Is a Correction Looming Ahead for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) went up by 6.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.25. The company’s stock price has collected 4.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 10 hours ago that ON Semiconductor Pulls in Record Revenue Thanks to Auto Demand. The Stock Is Up.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ :ON) Right Now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ON is at 1.73.

ON currently public float of 427.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ON was 6.83M shares.

ON’s Market Performance

ON stocks went up by 4.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.16% and a quarterly performance of -5.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.93% for ON Semiconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.77% for ON stocks with a simple moving average of 2.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ON stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ON in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $69 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ON reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for ON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to ON, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

ON Trading at -3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.92. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw -18.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Mar 28. After this action, MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY now owns 41,981 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $1,300,000 using the latest closing price.

MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY, the Director of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY is holding 61,981 shares at $1,200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 11.30 for asset returns.