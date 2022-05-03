Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went down by -5.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.61. The company’s stock price has collected -9.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/12/20 that Iron Mountain Discloses Potential Sanctions Violations

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE :IRM) Right Now?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRM is at 0.86.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $54.86, which is $2.3 above the current price. IRM currently public float of 287.12M and currently shorts hold a 7.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRM was 1.97M shares.

IRM’s Market Performance

IRM stocks went down by -9.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.50% and a quarterly performance of 10.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Iron Mountain Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.19% for IRM stocks with a simple moving average of 6.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $52 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRM reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for IRM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2019.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Underperform” to IRM, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

IRM Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -9.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM fell by -9.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.56. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw -3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Tomovcsik John, who sale 6,218 shares at the price of $56.11 back on Apr 14. After this action, Tomovcsik John now owns 56,000 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $348,892 using the latest closing price.

Evens Deirdre, the EVP & GM, Asset Lifestyle Mgmt of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 29,037 shares at $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Evens Deirdre is holding 67,687 shares at $1,597,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Equity return is now at value 47.90, with 3.00 for asset returns.