Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (KWAC)

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :KWAC) Right Now?

KWAC currently public float of 9.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KWAC was 33.62K shares.

KWAC’s Market Performance

KWAC stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.39% and a quarterly performance of 0.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.11% for Kingswood Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.17% for KWAC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.37% for the last 200 days.

KWAC Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KWAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.06%, as shares surge +0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KWAC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.22. In addition, Kingswood Acquisition Corp. saw 1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KWAC

Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.40 for asset returns.