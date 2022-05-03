Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.98. The company’s stock price has collected 3.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE :CPG) Right Now?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPG is at 3.19.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.18, which is $0.15 above the current price. CPG currently public float of 572.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPG was 8.72M shares.

CPG’s Market Performance

CPG stocks went up by 3.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.69% and a quarterly performance of 7.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.24% for Crescent Point Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.27% for CPG stocks with a simple moving average of 29.09% for the last 200 days.

CPG Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares sank -6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.20. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp. saw 29.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.44 for the present operating margin

+44.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stands at +83.55. Equity return is now at value 50.30, with 27.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.