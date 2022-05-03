Here’s Our Rant About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) went up by 16.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.95. The company’s stock price has collected 18.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LIXT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIXT is at -1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LIXT currently public float of 8.72M and currently shorts hold a 20.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIXT was 3.35M shares.

LIXT’s Market Performance

LIXT stocks went up by 18.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.20% and a quarterly performance of -28.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.66% for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.60% for LIXT stocks with a simple moving average of -23.88% for the last 200 days.

LIXT Trading at 5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.77%, as shares surge +15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIXT rose by +18.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2915. In addition, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. saw 15.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LIXT

Equity return is now at value -236.50, with -101.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.32.