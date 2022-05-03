Here’s Our Rant About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) went down by -11.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.15. The company’s stock price has collected -14.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE :ELP) Right Now?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELP is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.12, which is -$1.25 below the current price. ELP currently public float of 1.21B and currently shorts hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELP was 1.20M shares.

ELP’s Market Performance

ELP stocks went down by -14.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.65% and a quarterly performance of -1.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.91% for ELP stocks with a simple moving average of 4.13% for the last 200 days.

ELP Trading at -11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -19.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELP fell by -14.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.58. In addition, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL saw 14.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.53 for the present operating margin

+20.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stands at +15.69. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 10.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.