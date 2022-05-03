Here’s Our Rant About BRF S.A. (BRFS)

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) went down by -5.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s stock price has collected -9.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE :BRFS) Right Now?

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRFS is at 1.75.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

BRFS currently public float of 531.53M and currently shorts hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRFS was 3.90M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

BRFS stocks went down by -9.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.50% and a quarterly performance of -36.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for BRF S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.35% for BRFS stocks with a simple moving average of -34.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRFS reach a price target of $6.10. The rating they have provided for BRFS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 28th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BRFS, setting the target price at $6.40 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

BRFS Trading at -21.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -36.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS fell by -9.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -35.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.