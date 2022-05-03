EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Just Got Our Attention

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) went down by -23.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.79. The company’s stock price has collected 0.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/21 that Boeing, Atmos, Tesla: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ :EVER) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVER is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for EverQuote Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.85, which is $10.77 above the current price. EVER currently public float of 18.93M and currently shorts hold a 7.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVER was 282.65K shares.

EVER’s Market Performance

EVER stocks went up by 0.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.65% and a quarterly performance of -10.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for EverQuote Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.00% for EVER stocks with a simple moving average of -34.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVER

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EVER, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 18th of the current year.

EVER Trading at -23.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -35.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVER fell by -24.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.92. In addition, EverQuote Inc. saw -5.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVER starting from Auguste Darryl, who sale 638 shares at the price of $15.29 back on Mar 29. After this action, Auguste Darryl now owns 74,004 shares of EverQuote Inc., valued at $9,755 using the latest closing price.

Revesz Tomas Jr, the Chief Architect of EverQuote Inc., sale 7,119 shares at $15.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Revesz Tomas Jr is holding 460,409 shares at $108,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.98 for the present operating margin

+94.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for EverQuote Inc. stands at -4.64. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -13.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.