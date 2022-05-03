EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) went up by 8.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $725.40. The company’s stock price has collected 3.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that EPAM Systems Withdraws Forecasts. It Makes Software in Ukraine.

Is It Worth Investing in EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE :EPAM) Right Now?

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPAM is at 1.79.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

EPAM currently public float of 55.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPAM was 1.41M shares.

EPAM’s Market Performance

EPAM stocks went up by 3.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.73% and a quarterly performance of -39.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.47% for EPAM Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.81% for EPAM stocks with a simple moving average of -44.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPAM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EPAM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPAM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $348 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPAM reach a price target of $390. The rating they have provided for EPAM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to EPAM, setting the target price at $410 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

EPAM Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAM rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $286.25. In addition, EPAM Systems Inc. saw -56.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPAM starting from Shnayder Boris, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $637.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, Shnayder Boris now owns 6,204 shares of EPAM Systems Inc., valued at $796,875 using the latest closing price.

Dobkin Arkadiy, the CEO, President, Chairman of EPAM Systems Inc., sale 4,959 shares at $682.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Dobkin Arkadiy is holding 1,251,808 shares at $3,386,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAM

Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 15.40 for asset returns.