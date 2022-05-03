Enovix Corporation (ENVX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) went up by 27.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.48. The company’s stock price has collected -9.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ :ENVX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Enovix Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.25, which is $21.83 above the current price. ENVX currently public float of 127.32M and currently shorts hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENVX was 1.08M shares.

ENVX’s Market Performance

ENVX stocks went down by -9.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.42% and a quarterly performance of -44.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.68% for Enovix Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.78% for ENVX stocks with a simple moving average of -40.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENVX stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ENVX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENVX in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $32 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENVX reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for ENVX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to ENVX, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

ENVX Trading at -13.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -17.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENVX rose by +32.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.87. In addition, Enovix Corporation saw -67.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENVX starting from RUST HARROLD J, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $14.50 back on Mar 08. After this action, RUST HARROLD J now owns 1,379,531 shares of Enovix Corporation, valued at $50,750 using the latest closing price.

MCCRANIE J DANIEL, the Director of Enovix Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $14.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that MCCRANIE J DANIEL is holding 472,108 shares at $291,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENVX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.07.