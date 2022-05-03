Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Teck Resources Limited (TECK)?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.93. The company’s stock price has collected 9.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE :TECK) Right Now?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TECK is at 1.19.

TECK currently public float of 522.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TECK was 6.00M shares.

TECK’s Market Performance

TECK stocks went up by 9.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.30% and a quarterly performance of 29.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 85.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.95% for Teck Resources Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.84% for TECK stocks with a simple moving average of 32.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TECK

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TECK reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for TECK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2022.

TECK Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK rose by +9.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.06. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw 38.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 9.00 for asset returns.