Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)?

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) went down by -14.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $354.99. The company’s stock price has collected -4.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 2 hours ago that Rockwell Automation Stock Plunges as Profit Forecast Is Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE :ROK) Right Now?

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROK is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $314.26, which is $104.55 above the current price. ROK currently public float of 115.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROK was 696.60K shares.

ROK’s Market Performance

ROK stocks went down by -4.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.71% and a quarterly performance of -13.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Rockwell Automation Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.98% for ROK stocks with a simple moving average of -29.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROK stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ROK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ROK in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $378 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROK reach a price target of $345. The rating they have provided for ROK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to ROK, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

ROK Trading at -19.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -23.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK fell by -14.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $261.91. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc. saw -28.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from Gangestad Nicholas C, who sale 1,870 shares at the price of $270.32 back on Mar 02. After this action, Gangestad Nicholas C now owns 3,938 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc., valued at $505,508 using the latest closing price.

GENEREUX SCOTT, the Sr.VP, Chief Revenue Officer of Rockwell Automation Inc., sale 938 shares at $294.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that GENEREUX SCOTT is holding 1,753 shares at $275,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+47.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc. stands at +19.38. The total capital return value is set at 23.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.71. Equity return is now at value 44.70, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK), the company’s capital structure generated 183.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.69. Total debt to assets is 39.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.