Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s stock price has collected -10.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/15/21 that DraftKings, Lordstown Motors, Torchlight Energy: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ :CLNE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLNE is at 1.87.

CLNE currently public float of 176.43M and currently shorts hold a 7.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLNE was 3.23M shares.

CLNE’s Market Performance

CLNE stocks went down by -10.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.83% and a quarterly performance of -4.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.41% for CLNE stocks with a simple moving average of -21.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLNE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CLNE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CLNE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $11 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Underperform” to CLNE, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

CLNE Trading at -20.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -26.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNE fell by -10.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.01. In addition, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. saw -5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNE starting from TOTAL MARKETING SERVICES S.A.S, who sale 750,000 shares at the price of $11.17 back on Jun 15. After this action, TOTAL MARKETING SERVICES S.A.S now owns 42,581,801 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., valued at $8,377,800 using the latest closing price.

Vreeland Robert M., the Chief Financial Officer of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., sale 171,083 shares at $11.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Vreeland Robert M. is holding 297,221 shares at $1,989,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNE

Equity return is now at value -13.50, with -10.60 for asset returns.