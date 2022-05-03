Can Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Remain Competitive?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s stock price has collected -5.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.86.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

CCJ currently public float of 397.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 8.61M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went down by -5.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.54% and a quarterly performance of 30.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.36% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.19% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of 10.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at -5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -12.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.81. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 16.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.42 for the present operating margin

-1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at -6.95. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.