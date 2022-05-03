Calyxt Inc. (CLXT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) went up by 14.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.42. The company’s stock price has collected 14.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ :CLXT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLXT is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Calyxt Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.88, which is $4.49 above the current price. CLXT currently public float of 17.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLXT was 424.12K shares.

CLXT’s Market Performance

CLXT stocks went up by 14.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.71% and a quarterly performance of -73.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.86% for Calyxt Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.05% for CLXT stocks with a simple moving average of -79.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLXT stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CLXT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLXT in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLXT reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CLXT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CLXT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

CLXT Trading at -46.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.08%, as shares sank -44.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLXT rose by +14.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6000. In addition, Calyxt Inc. saw -76.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLXT starting from Ribeill Yves J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Mar 21. After this action, Ribeill Yves J now owns 129,225 shares of Calyxt Inc., valued at $21,238 using the latest closing price.

Carr Michael A., the President and CEO of Calyxt Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Carr Michael A. is holding 60,000 shares at $39,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-102.09 for the present operating margin

+0.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calyxt Inc. stands at -112.36. Equity return is now at value -150.80, with -66.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.