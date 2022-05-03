Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals – News Heater
Home  »  Trending   »  Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) and the Battle of Funda...

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) went up by 3.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.64. The company’s stock price has collected 1.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/20 that Aurora Cannabis Wants More Capital. Its Stock Is Plunging.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ :ACB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACB is at 3.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.57, which is $1.98 above the current price. ACB currently public float of 214.63M and currently shorts hold a 12.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACB was 7.10M shares.

ACB’s Market Performance

ACB stocks went up by 1.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.50% and a quarterly performance of -24.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.81% for Aurora Cannabis Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.11% for ACB stocks with a simple moving average of -44.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACB

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACB reach a price target of $6.78, previously predicting the price at $7.49. The rating they have provided for ACB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2021.

ACB Trading at -11.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares sank -20.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc. saw -41.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -157.48 for the present operating margin
  • -73.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stands at -282.16. The total capital return value is set at -15.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.10. Equity return is now at value -18.50, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), the company’s capital structure generated 19.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.39. Total debt to assets is 14.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.72.

