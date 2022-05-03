A Lesson to Learn: Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) went down by -2.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.57. The company’s stock price has collected -3.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/15/21 that Kimco Realty to Buy Rival Weingarten Realty for About $3.9 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE :KIM) Right Now?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KIM is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Kimco Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.57, which is $2.93 above the current price. KIM currently public float of 604.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KIM was 5.33M shares.

KIM’s Market Performance

KIM stocks went down by -3.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.32% and a quarterly performance of 1.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Kimco Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.80% for KIM stocks with a simple moving average of 6.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KIM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for KIM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26.50 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIM reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for KIM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to KIM, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

KIM Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM fell by -3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.06. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw -0.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from LOURENSO FRANK, who sale 8,188 shares at the price of $23.45 back on Feb 22. After this action, LOURENSO FRANK now owns 213,834 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $192,019 using the latest closing price.

LOURENSO FRANK, the Director of Kimco Realty Corporation, sale 5,500 shares at $23.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that LOURENSO FRANK is holding 214,812 shares at $128,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.77 for the present operating margin

+40.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at +62.04. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 5.80 for asset returns.