Wall Street Pummels KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) After Recent Earnings Report

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) went up by 6.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.77. The company’s stock price has collected 17.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/21 that Chinese Broker to Conduct Review Into Short-Seller’s Fraud Allegations

Is It Worth Investing in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BEKE) Right Now?

BEKE currently public float of 877.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEKE was 19.04M shares.

BEKE’s Market Performance

BEKE stocks went up by 17.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.16% and a quarterly performance of -25.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.42% for KE Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.79% for BEKE stocks with a simple moving average of -26.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEKE

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEKE reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for BEKE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 16th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to BEKE, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

BEKE Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares surge +14.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEKE rose by +17.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.89. In addition, KE Holdings Inc. saw -29.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.75 for the present operating margin

+19.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for KE Holdings Inc. stands at -0.65. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.