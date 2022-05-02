Wall Street Pummels Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) After Recent Earnings Report

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) went up by 6.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock price has collected 58.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :AFIB) Right Now?

AFIB currently public float of 26.24M and currently shorts hold a 6.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFIB was 1.85M shares.

AFIB’s Market Performance

AFIB stocks went up by 58.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.68% and a quarterly performance of -35.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.95% for Acutus Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.12% for AFIB stocks with a simple moving average of -78.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFIB

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFIB reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for AFIB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to AFIB, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

AFIB Trading at -12.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.56%, as shares sank -7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFIB rose by +58.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0257. In addition, Acutus Medical Inc. saw -62.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFIB starting from Hinrichs James F., who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $3.78 back on Nov 15. After this action, Hinrichs James F. now owns 52,911 shares of Acutus Medical Inc., valued at $151,220 using the latest closing price.

Bonita David P, the Director of Acutus Medical Inc., purchase 1,071,428 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Bonita David P is holding 4,872,025 shares at $14,999,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-671.19 for the present operating margin

-90.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acutus Medical Inc. stands at -681.71. Equity return is now at value -113.30, with -70.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.82.