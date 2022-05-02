Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) went down by -0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.34. The company’s stock price has collected 0.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/29/22 that Elon Musk Sells $8.5 Billion of Tesla Shares After Deal to Buy Twitter

Is It Worth Investing in Twitter Inc. (NYSE :TWTR) Right Now?

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 202.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWTR is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 37 who provided ratings for Twitter Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 31 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.16, which is $2.12 above the current price. TWTR currently public float of 668.76M and currently shorts hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWTR was 49.58M shares.

TWTR’s Market Performance

TWTR stocks went up by 0.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.69% and a quarterly performance of 38.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.88% for Twitter Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.98% for TWTR stocks with a simple moving average of -2.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWTR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TWTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TWTR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $54.20 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to TWTR, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

TWTR Trading at 21.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +26.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWTR rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.66. In addition, Twitter Inc. saw 13.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWTR starting from SEGAL NED D., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $47.14 back on Apr 12. After this action, SEGAL NED D. now owns 522,129 shares of Twitter Inc., valued at $235,700 using the latest closing price.

SEGAL NED D., the Chief Financial Officer of Twitter Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $32.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that SEGAL NED D. is holding 527,129 shares at $161,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.38 for the present operating margin

+64.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twitter Inc. stands at -4.36. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.89.