The Chart for FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) went down by -22.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.33. The company’s stock price has collected -0.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ :FNHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNHC is at 1.14.

FNHC currently public float of 13.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNHC was 119.21K shares.

FNHC’s Market Performance

FNHC stocks went down by -0.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -61.34% and a quarterly performance of -59.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.65% for FedNat Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -55.42% for FNHC stocks with a simple moving average of -77.60% for the last 200 days.

FNHC Trading at -63.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.69%, as shares sank -68.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNHC fell by -28.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8761. In addition, FedNat Holding Company saw -62.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FNHC

Equity return is now at value -109.60, with -6.90 for asset returns.