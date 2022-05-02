TAL Education Group (TAL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) went up by 11.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.18. The company’s stock price has collected 20.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in TAL Education Group (NYSE :TAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TAL is at 0.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for TAL Education Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.20, which is $16.09 above the current price. TAL currently public float of 176.06M and currently shorts hold a 14.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TAL was 10.87M shares.

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL stocks went up by 20.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.27% and a quarterly performance of 27.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.86% for TAL Education Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.15% for TAL stocks with a simple moving average of -25.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAL reach a price target of $4.40, previously predicting the price at $3.50. The rating they have provided for TAL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

TAL Trading at 14.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares surge +12.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL rose by +20.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, TAL Education Group saw -13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.79 for the present operating margin

+54.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group stands at -2.58. The total capital return value is set at -5.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.87. Equity return is now at value -25.90, with -13.30 for asset returns.

Based on TAL Education Group (TAL), the company’s capital structure generated 79.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.35. Total debt to assets is 34.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.