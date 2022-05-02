Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) went down by -17.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.49. The company’s stock price has collected -34.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ :SEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Sono Group N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SEV currently public float of 24.56M and currently shorts hold a 9.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEV was 2.75M shares.

SEV’s Market Performance

SEV stocks went down by -34.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.21% and a quarterly performance of -21.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.51% for Sono Group N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.23% for SEV stocks with a simple moving average of -52.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEV stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEV in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $23 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEV reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for SEV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 13th, 2021.

SEV Trading at -23.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares sank -26.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEV fell by -34.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.28. In addition, Sono Group N.V. saw -58.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-356250.00 for the present operating margin

-3850.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sono Group N.V. stands at -399706.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.