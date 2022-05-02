Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) went down by -2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/14/22 that TSMC Warns of Tight Production Capacity, Prolonged Chip Shortage

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE :TSM) Right Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSM is at 0.93.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

TSM currently public float of 4.86B and currently shorts hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSM was 12.78M shares.

TSM’s Market Performance

TSM stocks went down by -2.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.93% and a quarterly performance of -20.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.91% for TSM stocks with a simple moving average of -19.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSM reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for TSM stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to TSM, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

TSM Trading at -10.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM fell by -2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.20. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw -22.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Equity return is now at value 28.00, with 17.50 for asset returns.