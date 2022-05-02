Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) went down by -1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.34. The company’s stock price has collected 7.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE :AR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AR is at 3.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Antero Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.80, which is $8.11 above the current price. AR currently public float of 274.08M and currently shorts hold a 8.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AR was 8.71M shares.

AR’s Market Performance

AR stocks went up by 7.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.45% and a quarterly performance of 79.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 290.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.52% for Antero Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.84% for AR stocks with a simple moving average of 74.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AR reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for AR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to AR, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

AR Trading at 23.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares surge +15.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR rose by +7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.49. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw 101.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from CLARK ROBERT J, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Apr 14. After this action, CLARK ROBERT J now owns 74,615 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $350,000 using the latest closing price.

CLARK ROBERT J, the Director of Antero Resources Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that CLARK ROBERT J is holding 83,107 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.31 for the present operating margin

+33.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corporation stands at -2.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.