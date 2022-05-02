Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s stock price has collected 0.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/28/22 that Altria Tops Earnings Estimates Despite Slight Revenue Dip

Is It Worth Investing in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE :MO) Right Now?

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MO is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Altria Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.57, which is $0.78 above the current price. MO currently public float of 1.80B and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MO was 8.88M shares.

MO’s Market Performance

MO stocks went up by 0.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.76% and a quarterly performance of 10.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.67% for Altria Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.09% for MO stocks with a simple moving average of 13.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $53 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MO reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for MO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to MO, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

MO Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.60. In addition, Altria Group Inc. saw 17.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MO starting from Strahlman Ellen R, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $49.59 back on May 26. After this action, Strahlman Ellen R now owns 5,517 shares of Altria Group Inc., valued at $99,176 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.58 for the present operating margin

+66.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group Inc. stands at +11.67. Equity return is now at value -871.50, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.