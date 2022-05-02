Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) went down by -1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s stock price has collected -0.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/26/22 that Johnson & Johnson Sues Alleged HIV-Drug Counterfeiters

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE :JNJ) Right Now?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JNJ is at 0.68.

JNJ currently public float of 2.63B and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JNJ was 8.03M shares.

JNJ’s Market Performance

JNJ stocks went down by -0.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.48% and a quarterly performance of 5.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.67% for Johnson & Johnson. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.34% for JNJ stocks with a simple moving average of 6.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNJ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JNJ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for JNJ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $173 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNJ reach a price target of $183, previously predicting the price at $180. The rating they have provided for JNJ stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to JNJ, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

JNJ Trading at 3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.25. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw 5.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNJ starting from Hait William, who sale 29,699 shares at the price of $183.58 back on Apr 21. After this action, Hait William now owns 80,236 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $5,452,053 using the latest closing price.

Mongon Thibaut, the Exec VP, WW Chair, Consumer of Johnson & Johnson, sale 10,874 shares at $176.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Mongon Thibaut is holding 63,814 shares at $1,916,671 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNJ

Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 10.10 for asset returns.