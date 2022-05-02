Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Vivakor Inc. (VIVK)?

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) went down by -23.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected 29.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ :VIVK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Vivakor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VIVK currently public float of 7.83M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIVK was 1.53M shares.

VIVK’s Market Performance

VIVK stocks went up by 29.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.56% and a quarterly performance of -73.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.87% for Vivakor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.19% for VIVK stocks with a simple moving average of -63.57% for the last 200 days.

VIVK Trading at 7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIVK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.27%, as shares surge +16.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIVK rose by +29.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Vivakor Inc. saw -66.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIVK starting from Nicosia Matthew, who purchase 320 shares at the price of $2.95 back on Feb 17. After this action, Nicosia Matthew now owns 4,190,601 shares of Vivakor Inc., valued at $944 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIVK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-636.32 for the present operating margin

-130.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivakor Inc. stands at -503.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.