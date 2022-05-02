Is Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBXW) a Keeper?

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW) went up by 27.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s stock price has collected 88.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :RDBXW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Redbox Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.33. RDBXW currently public float of 28.71M. Today, the average trading volume of RDBXW was 405.50K shares.

RDBXW’s Market Performance

RDBXW stocks went up by 88.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 84.17% and a quarterly performance of -30.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 35.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.40% for Redbox Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 142.49% for RDBXW stocks with a simple moving average of -30.06% for the last 200 days.

RDBXW Trading at 139.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDBXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.95%, as shares surge +179.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +125.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDBXW rose by +107.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2677. In addition, Redbox Entertainment Inc. saw -54.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RDBXW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.65 for the present operating margin

-23.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redbox Entertainment Inc. stands at -2.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.