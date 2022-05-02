Is Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) a Keeper?

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went down by -1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock price has collected -4.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX :CEI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Camber Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $781250.00. Today, the average trading volume of CEI was 75.14M shares.

CEI’s Market Performance

CEI stocks went down by -4.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.75% and a quarterly performance of 41.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.33% for Camber Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.51% for CEI stocks with a simple moving average of -18.93% for the last 200 days.

CEI Trading at -3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.95%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI fell by -4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8377. In addition, Camber Energy Inc. saw -6.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.