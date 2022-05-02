Is a Correction Looming Ahead for System1 Inc. (SST)

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) went down by -10.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.10. The company’s stock price has collected -9.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in System1 Inc. (NYSE :SST) Right Now?

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for System1 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $5.69 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of SST was 2.44M shares.

SST’s Market Performance

SST stocks went down by -9.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.34% and a quarterly performance of 26.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.93% for System1 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.31% for SST stocks with a simple moving average of 10.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SST stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SST by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SST in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $14 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

SST Trading at -20.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares sank -12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SST fell by -9.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.04. In addition, System1 Inc. saw 26.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SST starting from Cannae Holdings, Inc., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $14.43 back on Apr 28. After this action, Cannae Holdings, Inc. now owns 26,212,297 shares of System1 Inc., valued at $577,172 using the latest closing price.

Cannae Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of System1 Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $13.82 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Cannae Holdings, Inc. is holding 26,252,297 shares at $2,073,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SST

Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.