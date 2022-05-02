Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) went down by -11.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.23. The company’s stock price has collected -7.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that Ethan Allen Is a Stock Well-Furnished for Gains

Is It Worth Investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE :ETD) Right Now?

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETD is at 1.04.

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is $2.26 above the current price. ETD currently public float of 22.88M and currently shorts hold a 15.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETD was 448.96K shares.

ETD’s Market Performance

ETD stocks went down by -7.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.25% and a quarterly performance of -2.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.86% for ETD stocks with a simple moving average of -4.57% for the last 200 days.

ETD Trading at -8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETD fell by -7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.65. In addition, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. saw -9.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETD starting from Carlson James B., who sale 18,084 shares at the price of $23.79 back on Nov 01. After this action, Carlson James B. now owns 0 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., valued at $430,218 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.39 for the present operating margin

+57.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. stands at +8.76. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.90.

Based on Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD), the company’s capital structure generated 35.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.41. Total debt to assets is 18.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 80.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.