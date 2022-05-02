Is a Correction Looming Ahead for DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) went up by 3.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.01. The company’s stock price has collected 9.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/18/22 that China’s DiDi Global Sinks on U.S. Delisting Plans

Is It Worth Investing in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE :DIDI) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $39.49, which is $4.32 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of DIDI was 52.45M shares.

DIDI’s Market Performance

DIDI stocks went up by 9.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.05% and a quarterly performance of -49.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.79% for DiDi Global Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.70% for DIDI stocks with a simple moving average of -70.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIDI stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for DIDI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DIDI in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $6.20 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2022.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DIDI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for DIDI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

DIDI Trading at -38.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares sank -24.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIDI rose by +9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2260. In addition, DiDi Global Inc. saw -62.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.