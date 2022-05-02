Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) went down by -9.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.04. The company’s stock price has collected -18.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/24/21 that Hospital Stocks’ Rally Points to Post-Covid Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE :CYH) Right Now?

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYH is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Community Health Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.70, which is $6.38 above the current price. CYH currently public float of 124.45M and currently shorts hold a 4.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYH was 1.36M shares.

CYH’s Market Performance

CYH stocks went down by -18.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.00% and a quarterly performance of -41.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.43% for Community Health Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.79% for CYH stocks with a simple moving average of -37.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CYH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CYH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYH reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for CYH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CYH, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CYH Trading at -30.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.49%, as shares sank -35.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH fell by -18.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.56. In addition, Community Health Systems Inc. saw -42.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYH starting from FRY JOHN A, who sale 31,500 shares at the price of $15.55 back on Jun 09. After this action, FRY JOHN A now owns 106,630 shares of Community Health Systems Inc., valued at $489,856 using the latest closing price.

JENNINGS WILLIAM NORRIS, the Director of Community Health Systems Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $15.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that JENNINGS WILLIAM NORRIS is holding 67,112 shares at $465,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.37 for the present operating margin

+10.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Community Health Systems Inc. stands at +1.86. Equity return is now at value -19.50, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.