Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) went down by -18.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.36. The company’s stock price has collected -47.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE :RAAS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cloopen Group Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $36.89, which is $5.96 above the current price. RAAS currently public float of 69.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAAS was 592.01K shares.

RAAS’s Market Performance

RAAS stocks went down by -47.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -59.17% and a quarterly performance of -61.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.08% for Cloopen Group Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -52.57% for RAAS stocks with a simple moving average of -77.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAAS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RAAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RAAS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $16.20 based on the research report published on March 08th of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAAS reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for RAAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2021.

RAAS Trading at -59.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.83%, as shares sank -57.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAAS fell by -47.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5089. In addition, Cloopen Group Holding Limited saw -74.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.90 for the present operating margin

+39.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cloopen Group Holding Limited stands at -64.11. The total capital return value is set at -72.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -195.46. Equity return is now at value -650.90, with -224.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 147.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.54.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.